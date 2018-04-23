Miss Gibraltar 2018 will not be aired live on television

The Miss Gibraltar 2018 pageant will not be aired live on GBC and will be a smaller event with a maximum of 150 attendees.

The date and location of the pageant has also changed with the show re-scheduled for Saturday 16 June at Grand Battery House.

The Gibraltar Government confirmed the pageant will be an “intimate, exclusive event organised by Santos Productions”.

The show will be condensed and will be an hour long event featuring the three candidates parading in smart wear that will include the interview round, fashion wear and evening wear.

Advertisement

The event will not be aired live on GBC, although GBC will be invited by the Organiser to produce a documentary that will feature after the event.

The event will also feature some local entertainment, as well as appearances of past Miss Gibraltar winners.

The Miss Gibraltar Office has also confirmed that only one contestant shall be crowned Miss Gibraltar 2018 and will receive a £2,000 cash prize, £3,500 clothing allowance and the opportunity of representing Gibraltar at Miss World later this year.

The two other contestants that do not place will share the £1,500 prize money between them as well as receiving a clothing allowance of £500 each, to accompany Miss Gibraltar in any of her official duties throughout her reign.

Advertisement