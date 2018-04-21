MH Bland supports GADS ‘dementia friendly’ campaign

MH Bland yesterday launched its ‘Dementia Friendly’ bus, one of the Calypso Tours fleet which will be used to provide transfers and tours to visiting tourists from the Costa del Sol or Cruise liner passengers.

It will be seen not only by Gibraltarians but also visitors to the Rock as well.

This is one of the first steps MH Bland has taken to become the first ‘Dementia Friendly’ company on the Rock working with the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society as part of its ‘Working to become Dementia Friendly Campaign’ launched last year.

Yesterday MH Bland also organised a talk on dementia and the campaign by the chairperson of GADS Daphne Alcantara for their staff. One of its employees Dylan Trenado, supported by MH Bland, will also be walking five times around the Rock (50km) ‘Walking to become Dementia Friendly’ on Saturday 5 May.

Mandy Gaggero from MH Bland says that three years ago the MH Bland charity committee selected GADS as one of their three chosen charities.

The aim was not only to raise and donate money but also to help the charity in other ways such as helping to promote awareness campaigns and volunteering time whenever possible.

