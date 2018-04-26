Med Steps 5 Challenge raises funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar

The Med Steps 5 Challenge raised £1,000 at a stall held at the Piazza yesterday.

The challenge that will see participants walk the Med Steps five times in aid of the Cancer Relief Centre will take place on May 19.

At the stall there was the opportunity for people to paint and write a dedication on a stone. The stone will be placed by a tree planted to pay tribute to those who have passed away battling cancer.

The team at the Med Steps 5 Challenge aim to surpass last year’s fundraising effort of £10,000.

“The Med Steps challenge is open to everyone whether they want to participate competitively or at their own leisure,” said Karin Pacheco.

“We have been brainstorming and we decided to do the ‘pick it, paint it, place it’ stone initiative which is for people who want to dedicate their walk to someone.”

Mr Pacheco added the idea was for people to be able to take the memory of a person with them on the walk.

Mr Pacheco was joined by Mark Hooper and Steven Belilo in yesterday’s fundraising efforts.

People can register and find out more about the event by emailing the team on: medsteps5challenge@gmail.com

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

