Man found with head injuries dies, police confirm

A 52-year old man found with head injuries and lying on the ground in the area of Brian Navarro Way close to Dudley Ward Tunnel has died, police have confirmed.

The Royal Gibraltar Police launched a witness appeal earlier this week after the man, who has been named as British national Paul Peter Whiffin, was found with injuries to his head.

But police confirmed yesterday that Mr Whiffin had died from his injuries at St Bernard’s Hospital.

A post mortem examination has been ordered and a Coroner’s investigation is underway.

Last night, police stressed that the witness appeal remains active.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been walking or driving through the area in question on Tuesday April 10 between 1420hrs and 1440hrs, and who may have seen Mr Whiffin in the area.

They are hopeful that someone may have seen something that helps them piece together the circumstances leading to the injuries.

At the time Mr Whiffin was wearing a dark coloured rain jacket and dark coloured jeans.

Anyone with information that might assist investigating officers is requested to contact police at the earliest opportunity, by contacting the Duty Officer through the Police switchboard at New Mole House on telephone number 200 72500.

