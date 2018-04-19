Man arrested over Lisa Brown’s disappearance in 2015

A man wanted over the disappearance of British mother more than two years ago has been arrested.

Lisa Brown, originally from Alexandria in West Dunbartonshire, vanished from the Campo de Gibraltar where she lived in November 2015.

Simon Corner, understood to be from Liverpool, was held at Heathrow Airport on a European Arrest Warrant over alleged conspiracy to murder after a flight from South America.

Craig Douglas, Ms Brown’s brother, launched a £100,000 Crimestoppers appeal last month in an effort to find vital information to locate her.

He said: “We hope it’s a step in the right direction, I think there’s still quite a long way to go.”

“We see this as as quite positive news, but it’s hard to get our hopes up too high.”

“There’s still the underlying circumstances of Lisa’a disappearance. It’s bittersweet.”

The mother-of-one was last heard from on November 4, 2015, when she spoke to her sister, Helen Jordan, on the phone.

She was reported her missing on November 9 that year after she failed to pick up her child from school.

She had lived in Spain since the age of 18, where she commuted to her job in Gibraltar.

Spanish police carried out major searches for the then 32-year-old, but had no success.

The family turned to Crimestoppers with hopes that anonymity might give the expat community confidence to come forward.

The appeal was a first for the charity, in that it had never put up a third-party reward on foreign soil before.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “A man has been arrested at Heathrow airport on a European Arrest Warrant for conspiracy to murder.”

“Simon Corner, 35, was arrested on Monday, April 16, on a flight from South America.”

“The arrest was at the request of Spanish authorities.”

“He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 17.”

“He will be sent to Spain within 10 days of the above hearing.”

