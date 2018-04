The lifeguards at Eastern Beach removed hundreds of Portuguese Man O’War that had washed ashore over the weekend.

While all the beaches in Gibraltar we affected by the species, Eastern Beach was affected the most.

Lifeguards on all the beaches were advising people not to enter the water, said lifeguard manager Alain Gatt.

Nobody was stung by the creatures and only those that had been washed ashore were removed.

The ones in the water were left untouched.

