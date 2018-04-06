Just three contestants, but Miss Gibraltar will go ahead

Miss Gibraltar 2018 will be crowned despite the lack of contestants, with an announcement on this year’s format to be expected shortly.

This year only three contestants, Lilly Gomez, Star Farrugia and Jennifer Muñoz signed up for the pageant.

The deadline for entries, which had been extended, ended on March 23.

The pageant which typically sees between six and nine contestants enter saw a lack of interest this year.

The Miss Gibraltar Office confirmed a Miss Gibraltar will be chosen out of the three contestants and will represent the Rock at the Miss World 2018 pageant.

The last time a Miss Gibraltar pageant was cancelled was in 1967 when Laura Bassadone was the only person to enter the competition. She was then crowned Miss Gibraltar sans a pageant and represented the Rock at Miss World.

Gibraltar Cultural Services will be meeting the three contestants and the pageant producer next week where further information will be released on this year’s selection process.

The Miss Gibraltar 2018 pageant had been planned to take place at the John Mackintosh Square on Saturday 30 June and the first 10 candidates to sign for the pageant would have expected to each receive £400.

