Industrial dispute over carers resolved

Forty-four former Grand Home Care employees have been offered employment by MedDoc Healthcare.

According to Unite the Union this represents satisfactory outcome to the recent industrial dispute.

These 44 Unite members will be starting their new shifts with immediate effect.

The agreement reached is without prejudice to Unite’s on-going legal proceedings.

The proposed way forward was unanimously sanctioned by members at a general meeting held at Unite’s headquarters.

“We are delighted that our members are returning to their positions held within John Mackintosh Wing and will continue the excellent care they provide our senior citizens,” Unite said in a statement.

“Having said this, we must be critical and state, that this situation should never repeat itself under any circumstances, neither in the Private Sector nor Public Sector.”

It is important for all employers to enter into meaningful consultation in order to avoid this chaotic situation from re-occurring, it added.

