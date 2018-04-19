In green campaigning, ESG starts to ‘upcycle’

Local environment group ESG, well known for campaigning to highlight reusing, reducing and recycling, has now taken its green agenda further and started to “upcycle”, with team members producing bags from used goods.

Sustainability is also a key factor as the group prepares for this year’s annual Clean up the World day on September 29, the 14th year of the event.

Janet Howitt from the ESG said: “Historically the Clean Up has used quite a bit of plastic. We want to change that this year.”

One change is coming in the form of new equipment bags made from old material, t-shirts and plastic linings. A team of four women are cutting material, plaiting strips of old t-shirts and sewing these bags, which can be washed and reused.

The group is also making hessian sacks, or using equivalent material, as these types of bags are washable and strong. They have been using heavy reusable bags for marine waste for numerous years or for large objects.

The ESG will be using tarpaulin laid on the ground in areas that are not too windy, as these will be used to collect lighter items such as drinks cans and cartons.

Plastic buckets will be used and shared by volunteers as they fill them to empty them on the tarpaulin. They will be then lifted onto the back of a truck, alternatively they will be laid down on the back of the truck initially and filled from there.

The group is seeking the public’s support regarding buckets, another sustainable way of collecting rubbish.

“The ESG asks the public to support us in our zero waste quest by donating any unwanted buckets in good condition (18” tall with strong handles),” Mrs Howitt said.

These buckets can be delivered to Vault 12 at Wellington Front on Tuesdays.

