Hundreds of passengers stranded as easyJet cancels flights

Hundreds of easyJet passengers had their flights to the UK cancelled today and three of the airline’s Gibraltar bound flights were diverted to Malaga or Seville due to weather conditions at the airport.

The airline told the Chronicle that the flights “were unable to land or depart due to weather conditions at Gibraltar being outside of the landing limits of the aircraft, caused by a low cloud base.”

The Bristol and Manchester flights were diverted to Malaga and the London Gatwick flight was diverted to Seville.

“easyJet is doing everything possible to minimise the disruption for our customers, providing coaches to Gibraltar for those passengers diverted to Malaga and Seville,” the airline representative said.

However, the returning flights were cancelled leaving passengers with the “option of transferring their flight free of charge or obtaining a refund.”

In addition, the airline offered the provision of hotel rooms and meals for all passengers who required them.

The airline said these flights “were cancelled due to the delays caused to flight operations by the low cloud conditions in Gibraltar.”

Adding, “the safety of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority. Whilst this was outside of our control we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the weather.”

The British Airways London Heathrow flight also diverted to Malaga this morning due to weather conditions. However, it returned to the Rock at approximately 2.30pm and departed an hour later.

The Air Maroc flight from Tangier landed and departed on time this afternoon.

