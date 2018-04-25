The Royal Gibraltar Regiment fired a 21-gun salute yesterday to mark the birth of a new Royal baby, the third son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Reviewing Officer for event, which took place at 3pm at the naval base, was the Governor’s wife Mrs Lorraine Davis.

The duchess gave birth to the 8lb 7oz baby boy at 11.01am on patriotic St George’s Day after being admitted before 6am on Monday. The baby’s name is yet to be confirmed but Arthur is already the favourite with punters, according to the bookies. The new prince is fifth in line to the throne, and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s sixth great-grandchild. He is an HRH and a Prince of Cambridge.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

