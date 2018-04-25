GSLA launches website as modernisation of services continues

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority launched their official website during a short launch presentation at the Tercentenary Sports Hall on Tuesday.

The website which went live yesterday will be providing users all the relevant documentation required to book allocations, apply for courses and present vital information to users. The site was launched by the Minister for Sport Steven Linares.

With a view that the service will be used by a wide cross section of the community, cutting across a wide range from young children to international organisations, a user friendly interfaced has been created which provides quick and easy access to users.

Focused mainly on providing relevant information GSLA CEO Reagan Lima highlighted that the site will not be looking at providing sports results and immediate current sports news as it is a “mammoth task”.

However, in line with the views expressed by Mr Linares, it is hoped that the site will be used by all sports organisations in Gibraltar in a proactive way. The hope is that the news content will be provided with the assistance of sports organisations who can send in their information on events.

As both Mr Linares and Mr Lima explained keeping up with what 42 sports organisations are doing is something which is difficult, if not impossible, to do daily and requiring huge resources. The GSLA, through the launch of the site will be contacting all sports organisations to encourage them to send their press releases and notices of events to liaise proactively in ensuring the site provides relevant information to events taking place.

This should ensure that the site becomes a key central information resource to sports enthusiasts who can keep up with what’s happening in the sporting world in Gibraltar. The launch of the site as Mr Lima explained is part of the ongoing modernisation of services at the GSLA.

The site will also be supported using social media such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram which will be providing up-to-date information alongside the site.

The site, described as a dynamic website has been launched at what is considered one of busiest periods in sports calendar.

The site includes information on all courses available through the GSLA, along with information on all services and facilities, booking procedures and the relevant forms required to use the facilities.

The site can be accessed at gsla.gi/

