GSD appoints new Chairman and Membership Secretary

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi has announced the appointment of a new party Chairman and Membership Secretary effective from May 3, 2018.

Freddie Ballester will become party Chairman , succeeding Robert Vasquez who is stepping down.

Mr Ballester is well-known in GSD circles having formed part of the executive and core group of party activists in the run-up to the 1996 election and subsequent elections.

He was a long-standing member of the executive until 2013 and has been a member of the GSD for decades.

Tarik El Yabani, a 26-year old member of the GSD Future sub-committee, will become Membership Secretary.

He is one of a number of younger people that are getting involved in the new structures that have been set up to support the work of the executive, the GSD said in announcing the appointments.

“Freddie’s contribution and commitment to the party is well-known,” Mr Azopardi said.

“He brings years of experience of involvement in politics and a long association with the party.”

“He is someone who is easily identifiable with our grassroots and the core philosophy of the GSD that led to successful campaigns in the past.”

“Tarik is someone that represents the new and emerging GSD supporter.”

“He is drawn from the GSD Future sub-committee established by me since my election.”

“As I have been keen to emphasise I want to encourage the participation of young people at all levels of the party.”

Mr Azopardi said both appointments were part of the process of renewal and rebuilding of the GSD.

“They combine experience and freshness and are part of the exciting changes we are making,” he said.

“The roles of Chairman and Membership Secretary will help us organise the work we need to do in the run up to the next election and in the interface with our members and the electorate.”

The GSD Leader also took the opportunity to acknowledge Mr Vasquez’s contribution to the GSD.

“Robert had indicated that as he is away from Gibraltar he wished to relinquish his position as Chairman as soon as practicable when I felt it was the right moment after settling into my new post,” he said.

“We have agreed that this is a good time for this to now happen. In so doing Robert has emphasised to me his continuing commitment to the party and the executive hence his decision to stand for election for the executive at the last meeting held on 5 April.”

“I am grateful for that continuing support and his contribution to the party.”

