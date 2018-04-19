Govt ‘out of touch’ over skills training – GSD

The GSD has hit back at the Government in its row over skills training, insisting that the Future Job Strategy ‘should have been resigned to the political dustbin long ago’.

In the latest salvo on the issue, the GSD accused the Government of being “out of touch” and flagged how it has so far failed to respond to the “skills cliff edge” identified by Unite the Union and the call by the Chamber of Commerce as to the requirement for a robust apprenticeship scheme.

“The Government also ignore the public statements made by a senior gaming executive last year in respect of educating the next generation with skills such as IT and software development,” the Opposition said in a statement.

Additionally, the GSD claimed that the Government continues to ignore the real concerns of parents and young people who are unable to access a “real” jobs and training opportunities.

“The GSD notes the letters circulated to selected employers in June 2017 which are devoid of any merit.”

“The sole objective of the letters appears to seek to denigrate an Opposition MP in a style of politics which our community is unfortunately becoming accustomed to.”

Instead of accusing the Opposition of lying, the GSD said the Government should answer the concerns of many people in the community about the serious lack of skills training in traditional trades and modern day apprenticeships.

The Leader of the Opposition, Elliott Phillips, said: “The Government simply don’t get it.”

“We need directed and targeted training of skills for the jobs that exist within the labour market as well as those skills which are clearly lacking amongst our own people.”

“This is not about reactively plugging skills gaps, our policy is about reflecting on where we want to position our economy in the global digital economy and ensuring that our people are the first and best choice for employers.”

“Trainees are students not employees who can be moved around from company to company without direction or support,” Mr Phillips said.

“What our community requires is a multifaceted and dedicated career service linked to business which guides not only those students destined for University but importantly creates a real alternative modern apprenticeship programme which answers the calls by industry, the Chamber and the Unions.”

