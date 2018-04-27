Government website remains offline following cyber-attack

The Gibraltar Government website was down yesterday for a second day after being targeted by a hacktivist group with the Government announcing it has been developing a new website over the past six months with “enhanced security measures”.

As of publication last night, the Government website was still down after being targeted twice by hacktivist group ‘AnonPlus’.

The new website will include “improved content management and functionality as well as enhanced security measures,” a Government spokesman confirmed and the website is expected to be completed before the summer.

The Government website was offline for over 12 hours last Tuesday following the first attack by AnonPlus.

Hours after the website was restored, but the hackers intercepted the system again with the site down for a further two days.

The group AnonPlus took the Government website down and posted their logos and a mission statement in Italian.

The hackers used the space to encourage people to join their group and provided a link to their website.

A Government spokesman told the Chronicle the website was taken offline so technicians could complete works and restore the website.

“The website is currently hosted in the United Kingdom and is totally separate to the Government Network and its systems, and therefore no information or data has been compromised,” the spokesman added.

“As part of the introduction of eGovernment and Digital Services, a complete review of Governments security infrastructure is underway and plans for its implementation are well underway.”

