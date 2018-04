Gibraltarian Lance Corporal of Horse James Ballantine, the senior mounted Kettledrummer of the Household Cavalry Band formed of the Blues and Royals and Lifeguard, yesterday formed part of the horse mounted guard of honour during the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. He was riding the new Blues and Royals Drumhorse currently in training for this year’s Queen’s Birthday Parade. PIC: Sgt Paul Randall @armyinlondon

