Gibraltar Port Authority Attends bunkering conference in Jamaica

The Gibraltar Port Authority recently attended the International Bunkering Industry Association (IBIA) Caribbean Regional Bunker Conference in Jamaica, held in partnership with Maritime Authority Jamaica.

John Ghio, Deputy Captain of the Port (Acting) was invited to give a presentation on Gibraltar’s regulatory regime for bunkering activities as part of the conference programme.

Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port (Acting) stated that Gibraltar’s reputation as the premier centre of excellence for bunkering services in the Mediterranean has once again been highlighted and he is keen that the Gibraltar Port Authority continues to promote its services and the solid reputation that the Port enjoys globally.

This participation also highlights the partnership which the Gibraltar Port Authority and IBIA enjoy and continue to develop.

