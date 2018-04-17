Gib soldiers back from Jebel Tarik

Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s I Company have recently returned to the Rock after completing an overseas exercise in the UK.

The troops have spent the last three weeks training on the ranges in the Longmoor and Hythe training areas.

Exercise Jebel Tarik was slightly delayed due to adverse weather conditions in the UK.

The exercise was broken into two phases: Phase 1 commenced at Longmoor training area and saw the troops practice working in Sections (8 soldiers) to Platoon level (30 soldiers) in a mix of urban and rural environments.

Advertisement

The Company then moved to the Cinque Port Training area in Hythe and conducted live firing practices.

This was both a mix of long range marksmanship and close quarter engagements with rifles, pistols and machine guns.

Officer Commanding I Company, Major Dayan Pozo said: “A camp like this is great for the soldiers.”

“It is one of the few times where we can practice our offensive skills set as a whole sub unit without the distractions of duties and guarding.”

“As a testament to how busy we are I Company currently have troops deployed as far afield as the South Atlantic and Bahrain.”

“It was also great to see the troops coaching each other and benefiting from the experience of the instructors and support team”.

The Company Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer 2 Kevin McGuigan said: “It was a fantastic package, troops were challenged but enjoyed it.”

“We got the chance to shake out and work as a large team, something which we can rarely do in Gibraltar as we are often committed on other duties and tasks.”

Advertisement