Gib Roll of Honour celebrates achievement of scouts of all ages

Gibraltar Scouts celebrated the achievements of 91 young Beavers, Scouts, Sea Scouts, Explorers and adult leaders at a Roll of Honour at The Convent on St George’s Day. The awards were presented in the beautiful surroundings of the gardens at The Convent by the Chief Scout of Gibraltar Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis.

The Governor praised all of their achievements whilst acknowledging that as members of the Scouting family of Gibraltar they had already “made a real positive difference to their community” in earning all their badges.

“I want to say well done and thank you to you all,” he said to the recipients and award winners, as he called for another round of applause.

“You have achieved your goals and you have the strength of character, the ambition and passion to test yourselves and put yourselves out there so you can be the best,” he added.

Advertisement

Following a brief introduction by the Chief Commissioner Mark Rodriquez each recipient was called to receive their awards by the Deputy Chief Commissioner Charles Collinson. The Governor then presented the following awards.

The Chief Scout’s Bronze Award to 34 Beaver Scouts. The Chief Scout’s Silver Award to 13 Cub Scouts. The Chief Scout’s Gold Award to 15 Scouts. The Chief Scout’s Platinum Award to 10 Explorer Scouts. The Chief Scout’s Diamond Award to nine Explorer Scouts.

The Queen’s Award was also presented to Dailenand Laureanne Broton (not in Gibraltar) and Louis Chincotta.

Also presented was the Young Leaders’ Scheme awards to seven members of the 3rd Europa Scout Group. The Wood Badge was also presented to seven Leaders.

During the ceremony the Governor paid tribute to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall on their birth of their third child on St George’s day itself “on behalf of all of us we send them our very best wishes” he told the large gathering of scouts, leaders, parents and friends.

Present too at the ceremony was Mrs Davis as was the Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez, Minister for Education Dr John Cortes and leader of the GSD Keith Azzopardi.

He also had a message of thanks to the leaders and to the parents – “you are an inspirational example” he told the leaders. To the parents for “all their love and encouragement” and how much they had also put in the achievements recognised on the day.

Mr Davis also thanked the Government through its Education Minister for their continued support.

Scouts Commissioner Mark Rodriguez told the Chronicle the day was one of great importance in recognising the achievements of young people within the scouting movement.

“It is vitally important to show to the parents and to the wider community what these youngsters are achieving within our movement and what they are attaining.

“These are life skills preparing them for the future. These awards are also recognised by employers and we through them we try and celebrating scouting and recognise that our young people are more employable and attaining more practical skills, and it is important they attain these awards beside their formal education too.”

Advertisement