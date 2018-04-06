Gib businesswomen build links with Israel

An all-female delegation of business professionals from Gibraltar, including the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, visited Israel last week on a trade mission.

The delegation was organised by Gibrael, the Gibraltar Israel Chamber of Commerce, with the aim of promoting business connections between Israel and Gibraltar. Sabina Guillem, Head of the Department of Equality, accompanied Ms Sacramento.

The delegation had an intense programme of events over a three-day period in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa which included meetings, lectures, site visits and networking events with women who hold positions of leadership in different organisations.

Ayelet Mamo Shay, Chairwoman of Gibrael, said: “The delegation was impressed by the technological innovations they saw in Israel and were inspired by the leading women entrepreneurs that they have met with.”

“No doubt these meetings will now form the basis for business cooperation between Gibraltar and Israel.”

“This has been the third business delegation we have taken to Israel in the space of one year and were honoured to have Minister Sacramento with us, who, together with leading business women from Gibraltar, will no doubt develop these new contacts into business opportunities,” she added.

The visit also included meetings with members of Parliament at the Knesset and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The delegation also had the opportunity to meet with the Deputy Mayor of Haifa, who had arranged to fly the Gibraltar flag from the City Hall.

During this visit, the delegation also met with Gibraltarian Fleur Hassan Nahoum, City Council Leader of the Yerushamim Party.

“The trip has proved to be very informative and insightful on commercial innovations in Israel. The delegation, made up of professional business women who work in Gibraltar found it very useful to meet with successful women who have reached high positions in different business sectors and politics. Raising the profile of successful women is important as is establishing professional networks,” said Ms Sacramento.

