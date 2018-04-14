Gib athlete makes 1500m final as 2018 Commonwealth Games come to a close

Gibraltar has made sporting history at the Gold Coast 2018 XXI Commonwealth Games in Australia.

For the first time ever a Gibraltarian athlete Harvey Dixon made the 1500m final in track and field.

Dixon was set to compete this morning in the event at the Carrara Stadium Track.

He had finished sixth in his heat earlier in the week in a time of 3:47:03 to reach the final and went on to qualify as the second fastest non-automatic qualifier after the two heats had been completed.

The last time Gibraltar was close to a final in athletics was 32 years ago when John Chappory made the semi-final in the 800m event in Edinburgh back in 1986.

These are Dixon’s second Commonwealth Games and yesterday, speaking from Australia, he told the Chronicle he was delighted to have made the final.

“It was my aim coming in to these games and all the hard work and training has paid off,” he said.

“I’m glad I stepped back from the 800m to concentrate on this race.”

He added that his tactics had worked having “stayed with the bunch as I was able to stay with them until the last 200m.”

Dixon said he knew he could run faster and had been very much looking forward to the final which was scheduled for 8 o’clock this morning.

The games come to a close tomorrow. On the ninth day of competition, Australia was yesterday leading the medal table with 65 golds. England was second with 31 followed by India with 17.

The games have again proved to be of the highest standards and local athletes have been competing against all odds and achieving good results, with national records broken and personal bests set in their respective sports.

The pictures (above) show Gibraltar’s Emma Bosio competing in Rhythmic Gymnastics using the ribbon in the Team Final and Individual Qualification at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

Cyclist Derek Barbara has this week also competed in the Men’s Individual Time Trial along the Currumbin Beachfront.

