GGCA to host stall following May Day rally exclusion

The GGCA will host a stall today ahead of the May Day celebrations having been excluded from the traditional rally over the past few years “due to bureaucratic inertia”.

In a statement ahead of the May Day Bank Holiday, the white collar union explained: “This is a cardinal day in which our generation has reaped the benefit of vital work and social improvements which previously did not exist.”

“Such changes have only been achieved through the blood, sweat, tears and battles of our parents and grandparents,” it added.

“They fought with the owners of the means of production, often a great personal risk but always with the ethos of improving workers’ rights.”

Advertisement

The GGCA explained that “lamentably and due to bureaucratic inertia” it has not been allowed to share the stage at Casemates and to take part in the May Day rally over the past few years.

Therefore, the GGCA has decided it will still reach out to its members and the general public and promote the importance of its work in protecting and progressing workers rights.

It will do this by hosting a stall at the entrance to the ICC today – Wednesday – as from 10am to 14.00pm.

Advertisement