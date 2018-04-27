Germany refuses medals for officers who arrested Carles Puigdemont

Officials in Germany are refusing to let Spain give medals to German police officers who detained Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont last month.

Spain’s national police force reportedly wants to award merit medals to the officers who executed a European arrest warrant for Puigdemont as he drove into Germany from Denmark.

But the state government of Schleswig Holstein, where the arrest took place on March 25, have refused to name the officers involved.

Spokesman Peter Hoever told Germany’s dpa news agency on Friday that the police officers “only did their jobs”.

Puigdemont is on bail in Germany awaiting extradition to Spain, where authorities accuse him of rebellion and misuse of public funds in organising an unauthorised referendum last year on Catalonia’s independence from Spain.