Over seven tonnes of cannabis resin seized in La Linea

Law enforcement agencies in Spain have seized over seven tonnes of cannabis resin in a number of separate operations in La Linea.

In one operation, Guardia Civil officers seized over four tonnes of cannabis resin that was being safeguarded in a so-called ‘drug nursery’ in the border city.

A Spanish man who was watching over the drugs armed with a handgun was arrested during the operation.

Inside the building, officers found a total of 132 bales of cannabis resin weighing 4,184 kilos.

Spain’s Policia Nacional has also been active in La Linea and raided a property in El Zabal, in which officers recovered 95 bales of cannabis resin weighing 3,100 kilos in total.

They arrested three persons in connection to the operation, which began earlier this year, and seized numerous mobile phones and vehicle number plates.

These were the latest in a string of major drug hauls in the Campo de Gibraltar over the past week.

Two days ago, Guardia Civil officers seized over 800 kilos of cannabis resin following a high-speed chase, while last weekend two separate operations resulted in the seizure of over eight tonnes of the drug.