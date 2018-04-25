ESG reiterates dockyard concerns

The Environmental Safety Group has flagged its continuing concerns over the impact of noise and air pollution from the Dockyard area on local residents.

This is despite a Gibraltar Government statement issued earlier this year insisting that it is constantly monitoring Gibdock’s operations in order to minimise their impact on the environment, the group said.

Apart from the onshore connection and conversion provision that will be set up with the new LNG Power Station, control of works to daytime hours and paint over spray were two further issues that were also going to be addressed, the group added.

The ESG has therefore called on the Government to publish its intentions on how these environmental impacts will be contained and over what period of time, to at least inform the community, and those most impacted in particular, of the length of time present conditions must be tolerated.

“As achieved with the closure, or mothballing, of the two highly polluting stations, people are right to expect a step plan on how Government will help deliver a pollution freer south district for all residents.”

