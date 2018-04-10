Drug smuggler rams Guardia Civil vehicle during high speed chase

A drug smuggler who rammed a Guardia Civil patrol car while driving a van loaded with bales of cannabis resin has been arrested.

The incident happened last Friday on a road between San Roque and La Linea after officers became suspicious on seeing the overloaded van and the nervous demeanour of its driver.

They ordered him to stop but the driver ignored their instructions and sped off, driving on the wrong side of the road in a bid to get away.

The Guardia Civil officers called in reinforcements and it was during the chase that the ramming incident took place in the municipality of San Roque.

Two patrol cars had cut off the road to stop the van but the driver instead tried to plough through them.

The Guardia Civil vehicles were heavily damaged and two officers sustained injuries, including one officer who’s hospitalised as a result.

The driver was finally arrested and identified as a 60-year old Spanish resident of La Linea with a long criminal record.

Inside the van, officers found 27 bales of cannabis resin weighing 843 kilograms.