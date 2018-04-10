Dr John Cortes set for inaugural Beacon leacture

Professor John Cortes will deliver his inaugural lecture as a Beacon Professor at the University of Gibraltar this evening at 7pm.

The lecture, which is free to attend, is entitled ‘Fragments of Paradise, Nature and Man in far-flung islands’.

It looks at the issues that small islands face when balancing economic development with environmental protection. Prof Cortes will use examples from Gibraltar, the other UK Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies and the Galapagos Islands. The talk will explore how these challenges are being met and what lessons can be learnt that are relevant globally.

Beacon Professors are unique to the University of Gibraltar and the title is symbolic of their role. The appointment of Beacon Professors is overseen by the Professorial Appointments Committee of the University, which is made up of nine academics drawn from a number of international higher education institutions.

Advertisement

It is the responsibility of the Committee to receive all submissions for professorial appointments, to ensure that the appointment process is rigorous and transparent, and to seek expert independent external review of applicants’ suitability for appointment.

The Committee, which operates independently, recommended the appointment of Dr Cortes in 2017 in recognition of his outstanding contributions in the fields of public engagement, knowledge exchange and academic leadership. His work has encompassed science, conservation, health and health care education both at home and further afield.

Professor John Cortes has a BSc. (Hons) Botany and Zoology from Royal Holloway College, University of London, 1979, and a D.Phil from Magdalen College and Animal Ecology Research Group, University of Oxford, 1983.

In 2003 he was awarded an MBE for services to ecology and conservation. He also holds an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Kingston.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is essential.

Advertisement