DPC clears Orange bastion leisure scheme

The Development and Planning Commission granted approval for the redevelopment of Orange Bastion enabling the creation of a leisure area comprising of retail, restaurants and bars on Wednesday.

Outline application was granted in December last year.

The retail space, restaurants and bars will be located inside the existing stone structures, as the vaults will be restored.

A new external public courtyard with tables where people can eat their food, have some drinks and relax when shopping will be created. This outdoor seating area and will be fully accessible to all with a lift from Line Wall Road.

While the type of vendors have not been finalised the video created by Alex Dobbs the architect from ASK shows stalls such as Moroccan food, Spanish tapas, pizza and pasta, curry and vegan.

