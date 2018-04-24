‘Brexodus’ fears as more Britons search for jobs in EU

The number of Britons looking for jobs in the EU increased by 15% in recent months, suggesting a “Brexodus” of workers, according to a new study.

Interest in EU jobs has returned to levels seen in the “chaotic” days immediately after the UK voted to leave the EU, said jobs site Indeed.

Ireland was the most popular country, attracting a fifth of searches, followed by France and Spain.

Tara Sinclair, of Indeed, said: “A ‘Brexodus’ is once again a very real possibility.

“While the initial spike in Britons’ searches for EU jobs might be dismissed as a knee-jerk reaction – inspired by either curiosity or panic – 2018’s steady and sustained return to those levels suggests more Britons are thinking more seriously about a move to elsewhere in the EU.

“Job search patterns give us a strong indication of workers’ future movements – making them especially helpful in these uncertain pre-Brexit times.

“What our figures strongly suggest is that there could be a lot of movement out of the UK in the next year, with every indication that Brexit will have long-term implications on the UK labour supply.”