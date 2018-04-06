Azopardi urges Government to be clearer with public over Brexit

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi has said the Gibraltar Government can and should be clearer with the community as to what is being negotiated on in respect of Brexit discussions.

In a political broadcast aired on GBC last night Mr Azopardi said “progress towards knowing where we are going has been painfully slow” as he insisted that the public in Gibraltar are entitled to know more about what is being discussed before any deal is done.

“It is not enough for the public to be told that the Government cannot say more,” he told viewers in a speech that also honed in on domestic issues including employment and housing matters.

“We understand that these are delicate discussions but blind faith in politics is a dangerous request,” he added.

Advertisement

“In our view the Government can and should be clearer with people – if not now – soon – about what is being contemplated and in exchange for what.”

Gibraltar, he said, must be vigilant but has much to gain if things are done properly.

“Let me be very clear. We want the Government to succeed in achieving an agreement which is lasting and beneficial for Gibraltar.”

“When we are critical about what is going on it is because we want to ensure things work.”

“We all want there to be a good agreement for Gibraltar but we will oppose a bad agreement,” Mr Azopardi said.

SEE MR AZOPARDI’S FULL STATEMENT HERE

Advertisement