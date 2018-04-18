Awards ceremony at The Convent

The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, yesterday hosted an investiture ceremony at The Convent where he presented medals and awards to a number of local recipients.

Alfred Reoch was made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the british Empire for his services to scouting, the Anglican community and drama.

James Charles Posso and Stanley Paul Riley each received the Gibraltar Award, for services to the Gibraltar Government’s audit office and services to music, respectively.

Lieutentant Commander James Myhill received a Queen’s Commendation for Bravery for operational bravery in british Gibraltar territorial waters. The award was in respect of his management of an incursion by a Spanish state vessel while he was Commanding Officers of HMS Sabre.

CPO Claire Talbot, WO2 James Canessa and WO2 Daniel Mifsud each received the Commander-in-Chief’s Commendation.

Imperial Service Medals were also awarded to Irma McGrail, Francis Gomez, Angel Pinelo and Ronnie Fawden, recognising over 25 years of service to the Ministry of Defence.

