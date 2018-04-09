After months of turmoil, GSD is ‘stable and ready’ to campaign – Azopardi

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi believes he has stabilised the party following its turbulent recent history as he insisted there was “a lot to play for” ahead of the next general election.

This comes as Mr Azopardi prepares to set out his plans this week for the party over the course of the next six months, including policy announcements, the emergence of personnel at different levels and reaffirming the GSD’s core values.

Mr Azopardi’s tenure as leader recently passed the 100 day benchmark and, having crossed off items on his ‘100-day’ pledge, he is focused on his vision for the party going forward.

An accomplishment of the 100-day pledge has been the establishment of a series of sub-committees where a lot of the “new thinking” work is happening, Mr Azopardi explained in an interview with the Chronicle.

In this regard Mr Azopardi has tasked these committees with overlooking policy, outreach and a committee he is particularly ‘keen on’ called ‘GSD future’.

“That committee is made up of people who are in the age range 18-40, because I recognise and I think the recent [GBC] poll is proof of that, which sinks in with the message that I’ve been giving for some time, which is that where we need to do a lot of work is with younger people,” he said.

“I remember the party that I was a part of when we first won elections in the 90s had a lot of young people in it.”

“We do have very good young people in the GSD but we need to attract more younger people, so I am very keen on this group that I have created and I hope that that will then lead to people coming through the ranks and participating at different levels.”

