A further six acts announced for music festival line-up

The next six acts have been announced for this year’s MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling music festival, including rock superstars America.

The band will perform their transatlantic hits such as ‘Horse with No Name’ and ‘I need you’.

The band is excited about their performance on the Rock, stating: “As we approach our 50th anniversary of touring it is fitting to appear at this legendary festival in legendary Gibraltar”.

The event will take place over Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd September at Victoria Stadium.

Rita Ora, who performed at the music festival in 2014, will return to the Rock where she will join Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man and Two Door Cinema Club on the Main Stage.

Her single “For You”, released in February 2018, was her 12th top-ten hit in the UK, equalling a 30-year-old-record, jointly held by Shirley Bassey and Petula Clark, for most top-ten singles by a British female artist.

The Scottish rock/pop band Texas will also return to the Rock as part of their revival tour.

Alongside brand new material, they will be playing hits from their triple platinum album The Hush, which debuted at number one on the UK album charts.

Adding to the all-star line-up will be English drum and bass legends Chase & Status who will play a DJ set featuring MC Rage.

The duo is looking forward to wowing the crowds stating: “Gibraltar Calling will be a great show – we can’t wait to smash up the main stage this summer.”

1980’s ska band Bad Manners will take to the Classic stage on Saturday night, joining Suzi Quatro and The Boomtown Rats.

They famously spent 111 weeks in the UK Singles Chart between 1980 and 1983.

Last but not least to join the Classic stage artists are British glam rock band SWEET who rose to worldwide fame in the 1970’s with hits including “Little Willie”, “Block Buster!” and “Fox on the Run”.

This will be part of their 40th anniversary world tour.

Many more acts are still to be announced.

