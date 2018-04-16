£50,000 donation for Cancer Relief

The Cancer Relief Centre has received a donation of £50,000 from Porcelanosa, Lifestyle Design Studio. This has believed to be the largest individual donation the charity has ever received, said a spokesperson for Cancer Relief.

“We will ensure its impact is as large as its sum, not just for the charity but for the people who turn to Cancer Relief during the most difficult of times.”

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Porcelanosa this really was one of the most rewarding projects they had completed to date.

“We had a great client, good design, a nice composition of materials and all the profit was donated to a very worthy local charity.”

To maximise profit, the company received additional support from its main stream suppliers and local companies with who, they have worked with over the years. They are grateful to JP Haulage, The Light and Power Shop, ESS cleaners, Eastgate, Basewell, Top Choice Appliances, Nueva Italica and Jet Joinery.

“They all supported the project and reduced costs and, in some cases, even offered services free of charge. As a result of this generous support we had the pleasure of handing over a cheque for £50,000.00 to the Cancer Relief Centre.”

