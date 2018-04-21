21-gun salute for baby Prince of Cambridge

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment will fire a 21-gun salute today to mark the birth of a new Royal baby yesterday, the third son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Proud parents William and Kate introduced the baby prince of Cambridge to the hundreds of cameras gathered in front of a private maternity unit in Paddington, London.

The duchess gave birth to the 8lb 7oz baby boy at 11.01am on patriotic St George’s Day after being admitted before 6am on Monday.

Minutes after the brief photocall, the couple headed home to the sanctuary of Kensington Palace, with William emerging from the hospital carrying his son in a car seat, and holding Kate’s hand.

The duke said they were “very happy” and “very delighted” and joked, holding up three fingers, that he now had “thrice the worry now”.

Quizzed on whether they had decided on a name, the duke added: “You’ll find out soon enough.”

Kensington Palace said: “Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received.

“They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes.”

The palace said the baby’s name would be “announced in due course”, but Arthur is already the favourite with punters, according to the bookies.

Other predictions include Philip, after the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as James, Frederick and Albert.

The new prince is fifth in line to the throne, and the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s sixth great-grandchild.

He is an HRH and a Prince of Cambridge.

A formal notice of the birth was placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace on an ornate golden stand, and a celebratory over-sized Union Flag was raised from the roof of the Queen’s London home.

Prime Minister Theresa May led the messages of support for William and Kate, saying: “My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy.”

“I wish them great happiness for the future.”

In Gibraltar, with the permission of the Royal Household, a formal notice of birth was attached to the front gate of The Convent.

The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, said: “Lorraine and I offer our heartfelt and warmest congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses on the birth of a baby boy, their third child.”

“We wish them every possible happiness and blessing that the arrival of a new family member brings. Such wonderful, uplifting news for our nation.”

The Reviewing Officer for today’s 21-gun salute, which will take place at 3pm in the naval base, will be Mrs Davis.

