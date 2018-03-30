Withdrawal agreement ‘protects cross-border passage’, Lords told

The Brexit agreements reached to date by the UK and the EU cover Gibraltar during the transition period and allow for British and EU nationals to continue crossing the border between Gibraltar and Spain after withdrawal, a UK minister has told the House of Lords.

Lord Callanan, Minister of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union, was responding to a question from the Liberal Democrat peer Lord Jones of Cheltenham, who had asked what arrangements the UK Government would introduce to “deal with the border” after Brexit.

Lord Jones also asked what negotiations had taken place with the EU and Gibraltar regarding those arrangements.

“The UK Government is negotiating on behalf of the whole UK family, including Gibraltar,” Lord Callanan said.

“We are clear that Gibraltar is covered by our exit negotiations, including the agreements reached on citizens’ rights and an implementation period in December and March.”

“The agreement on citizens’ rights protects cross-border passage for Gibraltarians and EU nationals.”

Lord Callanan aded: “Her Majesty’s Government is committed to fully involving the Government of Gibraltar as we negotiate our departure from the EU, to ensure their priorities are properly taken into account including the functioning of the border.”

“And that is exactly what we are doing through the UK-Gibraltar Joint Ministerial Council (Gibraltar EU Negotiations), which was chaired most recently by Minister Robin Walker on 8 March.”

