Westside’s ‘remarkable’ £19,510 for charity

Westside School raised a “remarkable” £19,510 for charity through a series of events held during the academic year.

The students and teachers rose to the challenge to ensure the school delivered a sizable charitable donation as it does every year.

Westside School’s gym was packed with the girls cheering as each year group was praised for their work.

The collective effort saw the students raise the funds through non-uniform days, sponsored walks, a fun week and spin-a-thon.

“It has been remarkable,” said Head Teacher Michelle Barabich.

“Every year the challenges are set and people work very hard in order to achieve what they set out to do.”

“One of the main things that we do apart from fundraising was investing our time in others and generally giving back to the community. This is a culture that we have nurtured at Westside and are very proud of.”

“This year has been a particularly stressful year for staff and students, but despite the challenges and milestones we have had to face and overcome once again you have all risen to the fundraising and charitable targets you have set out.”

Mrs Barabich said she was very proud of all the students for raising this “fantastic” amount and thanked the students and staff for all their hard work.

The youngest year groups, Year 8 and 9, raised the highest sum £9,225 through their annual sponsored walk.

The Year 10 students held a Fun Week despite the recent downpour of rain the students held activities, sold cakes and chicken tikka rolls and in just a week raised £2,046.

The fun week was followed by a non-uniform day that raised a further £660.

The Year 12 students raised £1,478 and held a variety of activities including a spin-a-thon and volunteer work with Chesire Home.

The cheques were presented to various charities including Research Into Childhood Cancer, Women in Need, The Taurarte Education, Rifcom, Worldwide Tribe Aniko, the Gibraltar Alzheimers and Dementia Society, Clubhouse, Plan UK, Wobbles, the Cancer Relief Centre, Chesire Home, Pathway Through Pain, Prostate Cancer Support, and Gibraltar Samaritans.

