University joins forces with Mayor’s office to mark Earth Hour

The University of Gibraltar is joining forces with the Mayor’s office to mark this year’s Earth Hour which takes place at 8:30pm this Saturday 24 March.

Earth Hour is a global “Lights off” initiative which sees hundreds of millions of people from more than 7,000 cities and towns worldwide turn off their lights to raise awareness of climate change and sustainable practices.

The event locally is also being supported by the Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez. The worldwide movement of EarthHour encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour.

Mrs Lopez said “We have the choice to make a difference. When committing ourselves to improving and saving our planet, every little action helps.”

Meanwhile Professor Tilbury, CEO and Vice Chancellor of University of Gibraltar, who was a board member of WWF Australia and part of the team that created the EarthHour back in 2007, said that 11 years on, the University was pleased to bring together Europa Point stakeholders to contribute to this global movement.

It has partnered with neighbouring communities and institutions, with the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe, the Ibrahim-al-Ibrahim and Tarik Ibn Zeyad Mosques all supporting this year’s “light off” event.

The University and Mayor’s office are encouraging people to join Earth Hour and play a part in creating a sustainable future by turning off non-essential lights at home during the event. Do share the moment with family and friends and consider how you can reduce your carbon footprint with a commitment to an action that benefits the planet beyond the hour.

Everyone can get involved by switching off non-essential lights for one hour at 8:30pm this Saturday.

