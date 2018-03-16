Unite backs concerns over Spain Brexit veto

Gibraltar’s newly elected observer to Unite the union’s executive council, Christian Duo, has secured the support of the union’s governing body for the Rock to be included in transitional Brexit arrangements and the future agreement between the UK and European Union.

According to a statement Unite members in Gibraltar are concerned that the European Union’s negotiating directives provide Spain with a veto over the application of an agreement between the UK and the European Union on Gibraltar.

Unite’s executive council passed the following resolution: “Gibraltar will be leaving the European Union together with the United Kingdom in March 2019.”

“We understand that the inclusion of Gibraltar in the transitional arrangements and future UK-EU agreement is essential to provide certainty to many thousands of citizens on both sides of the border.”

“Clause 24 of the EU’s negotiating directives unfortunately provides Spain a veto over the application of such arrangements to Gibraltar.”

“The border between Gibraltar and Spain should be as frictionless as possible post-Brexit in the best interests of workers, residents and tourists,” the resolution read.

“Therefore, we call on the executive council of Unite to fully support in the form of representations to include Gibraltar in the withdrawal agreement which includes transition, or in any UK-EU future relationship deal, in order to prevent any form of discriminatory treatment to Gibraltar.”

