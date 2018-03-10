Two teenagers arrested as police seize drugs and a firearm

Two teenagers have been arrested as police yesterday seized £10,000 worth of drugs as well as a firearm and ammunition following a raid at a residence and lockup garage in the Westside area.

In a statement the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed that the arrests follow a Drug Squad operation conducted yesterday.

As a result of which an 18-year old local man and a 17-year old male juvenile have been arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply controlled Class “A” and “B” drugs as well as for the possession of a firearm.

Additionally, officers seized approximately 150 grams of cocaine, approximately 250 grams of cannabis resin and approximately 20 grams of amphetamines, together with paraphernalia associated with the supply of drugs, a firearm, a small amount of ammunition and a quantity of cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

The matter continues under police investigation.

The approximate street value of the drugs seized during the operation is of £10,000.

