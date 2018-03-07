Two Days of Brexit Talks in London

The Joint Ministerial Council [JMC] on Gibraltar and Brexit will meet in London again this week.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, left Gibraltar yesterday ahead of two days of meetings related to the UK and Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union.

They will be accompanied at the meetings by the Attorney General, Michael Llamas, and Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

The meetings will include discussions with different UK Government departments as well as a formal session of the JMC between the Governments of Gibraltar and the UK.

It is expected that the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister will return to Gibraltar on Friday.

During their absence the Minister for Housing and Equality Samantha Sacramento will act as Chief Minister.

