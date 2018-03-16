Timber fence to mitigate rock fall dangers

Geotechnical engineers who surveyed the North Face have recommended construction of a timber fence to mitigate the risk of flying rocks in the event of a another major rock fall.

The fence along the front of the aerial farm site will take around three weeks to build, the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

“Arrangements are currently being put in place to provide alternative vehicular and pedestrian access through the area,” No. Convent Place said in a statement.

“The section of Devil’s Tower Road directly adjacent to the rock fall site will remain closed until the fence is completed.”

Traffic will be temporarily diverted through the new access road and roundabout that was recently constructed as part of the runway tunnel project, and will exit along Eastern Beach Road by the MOT Centre.

The traffic diversion will become operational during the late evening of Friday 16th March 2018 and appropriate traffic and diversion signs will be placed along the route to advise drivers accordingly.

The Government apologises for any inconvenience caused.

