Team Gibraltar sets off to the Commonwealth Games

The Gibraltar Government has wished Team Gibraltar all the very best at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games to be held in the Gold Coast, Australia from the 4th to 15th April 2018.

The main part of the delegation left yesterday with some officials already on the ground and the rest of the squad leaving in the next few days.

The Minister for Sport Steven Linares will be travelling to the Gold Coast during Easter, together with the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, who will be representing the Chief Minister at the event.

At the same time as supporting Team Gibraltar, there will be an opportunity to engage with different Commonwealth Governments at official functions and events surrounding the Commonwealth Games.

This is particularly relevant as Gibraltar prepares to leave the European Union, the Government said in a statement.

The Commonwealth Games are one of the largest events open to sportspersons from Gibraltar.

“Gibraltar has a long and proud tradition of participating in this event,” the Government said.

“The importance of continuing to take part in a sporting gathering of this kind cannot be underestimated.”

“The twenty-two participants from Gibraltar have all worked very hard to get to this stage and the Government is certain that Team Gibraltar will be worthy ambassadors at the Games and we all look forward to cheering them on.”

