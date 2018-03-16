Sacramento meets Barness Williams on sidelines of UN meeting

Samantha Sacramento, the Minister for Equality, met with Baroness Williams of Trafford at the United Nations Headquarters in New York this week.

Baroness Williams, UK Minster for Equalities, was leading the UK’s delegation to the Commission on the Status of Women of which Ms Sacramento was a part in an observer capacity. The meeting centred on gender equality issues and future projects.

Ms Sacramento also attended a session on Youth, Gender and Identity at which Baroness Williams was a panel speaker.

“I am very pleased that Baroness Williams extended an invitation to meet with me personally while at CSW,” Ms Sacramento said.

“The UK Government’s Equalities Office has undertaken very progressive work in the field of gender equality and it was useful to establish a connection.”

