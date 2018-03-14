Sacramento attends UN meeting on empowering women

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, is once again attending the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations Headquarters in New York this week.

According to a Gibraltar Government statement the CSW is the most prominent entity on women’s issues and takes the lead in coordinating and promoting the UN’s work on economic and social issues for women’s empowerment and is instrumental in promoting gender equality.

Representatives of Member States, UN entities, and ECOSOC-accredited non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from all regions of the world will be attending the session.

Ms Sacramento is attending with the UK delegation of MPs.

Advertisement

A full programme of meetings and activities is scheduled.

Ms Sacramento is attending with Karina Khubchand, Crown Counsel at the Ministry of Equality.

Advertisement