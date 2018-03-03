Rockfall damage forces airport closure

The North Face rockfall on Friday damaged airfield equipment, forcing the closure of Gibraltar’s airport and causing disruption for passengers travelling to and from Gibraltar.

The Ministry of Defence said it was working to resolve the problem as soon as possible, while the Gibraltar Government said measures had been put in place to ferry passengers to and from Malaga.

“As a result of the severe weather this week and subsequent rockfall, there has been damage to the equipment that supports the airfield,” the MoD said.

“This has impacted on the operation of the airfield.”

Advertisement

“The issue is currently being investigation and will be rectified as soon as possible.”

Passengers on arriving flights will be offered a coach transfer from Malaga to Gibraltar.

“Anyone expecting to meet incoming passengers at Gibraltar Airport should allow for approximately two hours after the scheduled time of arrival to allow for passengers to travel to Gibraltar,” the Gibraltar Government said.

“Passengers on departing flights are requested to check in at the Air Terminal at the normal reporting time but they should expect to be coached to Malaga to board their flights.”

Advertisement