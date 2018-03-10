Police help crew of capsized sailing boat

Crew on the police interceptor vessel Sir John Chapple helped the two occupants of a sailing boat that capsized in the inner harbour close to West View Park.

The RGP crew was able to deploy a line and secure the capsized vessel from drifting towards the revetment.

Officers then helped the two occupants of the boat to turn the vessel and return to its berth.

The occupants did not sustain any injuries and did not require any medical assistance.

The Gibraltar Port Authority launch was also in attendance.

