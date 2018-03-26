Plans filed for Amar Bakery site

Plans for a 10 storey affordable housing apartment block at the site of Amar Bakery site at 65 Line Wall Road has been filed with the Town Planners.

The application also seeks the demolition of the existing building.

“The redevelopment of this site has the aim to provide new open market housing opportunities in accordance with and as encouraged by Policy H1 of the Gibraltar Development Plan,” the project’s architect Colin McLundie from McLundie Architects told the Chronicle.

“In tandem with this is the ambition to revitalize the location in a sensitive, state of the art manner, creating a landmark presence at this important urban locale,” he added.

Policy H1 of the Gibraltar Development Plan encourages home ownership by the local population.

“The home ownership market will be divided into two sectors: a) the controlled market where prices and allocations will be regulated under agreements with the government and b) the open market where no controls will be imposed on the selling price,” the plan states.

The proposed development has been classed as “affordable housing” by the developer.

It “will be aimed at young single people and families who are looking to live and work within the old town area,” Mr McLundie said.

The 50 apartments will consist of 23 studios, seven one bedroom, 18 two bedrooms and two three bedroom apartments.

The ground floor of the development will have commercial space.

On parking Mr McLundie said “as preferred by the Gibraltar Transport Policy, there will be no car parking on site, but there will be motor bike and bicycle parking on the ground floor.”

“The existing lay-by parking will be retired and enhanced,” he added.

The construction will be environmentally sound and energy efficient reducing the demand for power through passive means, incorporating solar and photovoltaic for partial power and hot water production.

