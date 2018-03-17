Picardo meets Moody

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday met with Gibraltar MEP and long-time friend of the Rock, Clare Moody, at No. 6 Convent Place.

In welcoming her to Gibraltar Mr Picardo said Ms Moody, a Labour MEP, takes a “deep interest” in issues that matter in Gibraltar “and therefore her constant travel here is an important part of how she gets under the skin of what the issues are”.

As well as briefing her on the latest Brexit developments as they apply to Gibraltar Mr Picardo said they discussed issues beyond EU withdrawal such as “Labour issues”.

He explained that as both he and Ms Moody are members of Unite the Union they spoke about issues that are relevant to their common membership of the union.

He indicated that an announcement will be made soon in respect of matters relating to Unite and Brexit but declined to elaborate when pressed by reporters commenting that “it is not up to us to make that announcement”.

For her part Ms Moody said there is “nothing like” being able to come to Gibraltar and discuss these matters with Mr Picardo as well as others, “to get the detail of the issues which then informs what I’m doing in Brussels and in the UK in relation to representing you.”

