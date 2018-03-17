Peers collect facts on the ground in Gibraltar

Britain has a better understanding of the workings of Gibraltar’s border with Spain as a result of the House of Lords EU Select Committee’s inquiry into the implications of EU withdrawal for the Rock.

This includes the human element of thousands of cross-frontier workers moving from one jurisdiction to another on a daily basis as well as the economic impact for the Campo de Gibraltar, according to Lord Boswell of Aynho, the chairman of the influential Lords committee who is on a whistle-stop, fact-finding visit to Gibraltar this week.

The 24-hour visit saw Lord Boswell, together with two other peers on the committee, meet with government officials, MPs and a cross-section of Gibraltar’s community to sample the mood on the ground in Gibraltar.

A meeting was also held with the Gibraltar Parliament’s Brexit Select Committee, which consists of a cross-section of government and Opposition MPs including the Rock’s two Independent MPs.

